IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 23, 2021, 03:57 PM(IST)

Bowlers steal the show for Mumbai Indians (Photo: IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 17 of the Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 17 of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings under the leadership of KL Rahul were off to a promising start this season. However, the franchise faced three consecutive losses after a disappointing display with the bat. They will be looking to end the losing streak. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had a steady start. Rohit Sharma and co. have two wins and two losses. The batsmen have failed to get going for Mumbai putting pressure on the bowlers. 

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match: 

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 23.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI will be available on Hotstar.

