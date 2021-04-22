IPL 2021- SRH pacer T Natarajan ruled out of complete season due to knee issues

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season after a persisting knee issue.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm bowler picked up the injury during the Australia Tour and have been coping with it ever since. However, the injury resurfaced during the cash-rich T20 league.

Last week, SRH coach VVS Laxman revealed why Natarajan was missing the matches for the Orange Army. He said: “Yeah, unfortunately, Natarajan missed out because of a sore knee and a niggle in his left knee, he was ruled out of this match. So, he was unfit for this match and that’s why we went with Khaleel Ahmed. We are going to assess the condition of Natarajan and I’m sure that the medical staff of Sunrisers will take the right decision which will be beneficial for him and the franchise.”

Natarajan just featured in two matches this season and will miss the remainder of the season. The pacer got his breakthrough for the franchise in 2020 after filling in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was ruled out of last season.

However, Khaleel Ahmed filled in for Natarajan for the past two matches. No replacement has been announced yet.