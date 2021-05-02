IPL 2021- 'Must have been a falling out': Simon Doull on SRH axing Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to change their captain midway after a disappointing first half of IPL 2021. The reigns were handed over to Kane Williamson after axing David Warner as the skipper. The Orange Army have won just one of their six games and are at the bottom of the points table.

The decision sparked a debate on social media on whether it was the right decision by the management or not. IPL commentator and former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull also gave his take on the matter.

"I think there must have been a falling out somewhere along the lines and not with the team, there has to be a falling out with the coaching structure. After what he said in that game about leaving Manish Pandey out, it was not his decision at all, he didn't want to do it clearly. And basically, you passed the buck, you blamed it on someone else and I think he has paid the price for that," said Doull while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"That dynamic... you sack a coach, Tom Moody, you employ Trevor Bayliss and then you bring Tom Moody back to oversee your cricket. I don't know how that relationship can possibly work. And I wonder whether one [win] in 5 (6) is the direct result of that relationship not working... And the press release suggests that he [David Warner] won't even play now that's even more strange," Doull added.

David Warner led Sunrisers to their maiden IPL title in 2016.