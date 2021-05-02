IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock antlers to circumvent wooden spoon

The Rajasthan Royals will go facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of a Sunday doubleheader at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This contest will check the midway phase of the league stage of what has been an exciting version of the IPL.

Head-to-Head

There isn't a lot of contrast between the two teams with regards to their record against one another in past meets. Among 13 matches in which these groups have conflicted in IPL, 6 have been won by Rajasthan Royals while SRH have won the rest 7 games. These different sides met in IPL 2013 eliminator where Rajasthan enlisted a 4-wicket triumph.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals, have progressed admirably, regardless of the spate of injuries and withdrawals they've needed to persevere. In any case, with two successes out of six, Sanju Samson and co. need to string two or three successes on the off chance that they harbor any expectations of booking a spot for the playoffs.

They may have to revise their batting order after Shivam Dube's lethargic batting in the middle time frame cooled their energy and cost them some indispensable runs.

Thinking about the deficiency of alternatives in their team, Rajasthan Royals may not roll out an excessive number of changes, notwithstanding falling off a loss. Shreyas Gopal could supplant Jaydev Unadkat if an additional spinner should be played.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson has captained the 'Orange Army' in 26 games. He has won 14 of those matches and has the best winning rate among the Sunrisers Hyderabad skippers who have driven the team on in excess of 10 occasions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were retreated to win the title, yet they appear to have gone the alternate way and are grieving at the lower part of the points table. They come into this game on the rear of a devastating loss against CSK.

With Bairstow in great structure, it's possible David Warner could get dropped. With only one win out of six, they are yet to distinguish their best XI. They additionally need somebody other than Rashid Khan to get wickets.



Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

With both teams in desperate need of a win, an enchanting challenge could follow

