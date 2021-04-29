IPL 2021- Mumbai Indians snap losing streak after dominating win over Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians bounced back to winning ways in style after a dominating win over Rajasthan Royals in the Match 24 of the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl. Rajasthan were off to a good start with the openers putting up a 66-run partnership. Skipper Sanju Samson tried accelerating the innings with his 27-ball 42. However, Mumbai bowlers did well to restrict the Royals to 171 runs after it seemed like 190+ plus conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah was clinical with the ball and conceded just 15 runs in his spell and took the wicket of Shivam Dube.

Rajasthan managed to get an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Quinton De Kock's partnership with Krunal Pandya landed a fatal blow to the Rajasthan bowlers. De Kock smashed unbeaten 70 runs in 50 balls including six 4s and two 6s.

Kieron Pollard's cameo took Mumbai over the line to end the losing streak.

During the aftermatch presentation, Sanju Samson felt that his side was 20-25 runs short and did not finish well with the bat. "Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely (with the bat), but didn't finish well. The bowlers have been doing their job well, but as batsmen, we need to get them a good score to defend."

Both teams remain on same spot. However, the dominating win over RR will surely boost morale for the Mumbai Indians.