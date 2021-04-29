Exclusive: Pat Cummins names a thrilling contest he would have loved to be a part of

Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins made a generous donation of $50,000 to help India fight the surge of the dreaded virus. In an exclusive interview with WION’s Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Pat Cummins talked about donating $50,000 to PM Cares Fund, IPL amid the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Punjab Kings squad built keeping every challenge in mind: CEO Satish Menon to WION

During the interview, the Aussie pacer was asked to name any historic cricket match he would have loved to play in. To which, he replied: "There is quite a few. I think the 1999 Cricket World Cup Australia's semifinals and the last ball and gets replayed a lot."

CHECKOUT THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

The match Cummins mentioned here was a thrilling contest between Australia and South Africa that was played on June 17th 1999 in Birmingham. The contest was a semifinals match and the stakes were high. South African bowlers did well to restrict Australia to a modest score of 213. Shaun Pollock took a five-wicket haul for the Proteas.

However, Australian legend Shane Warne pulled his side back into the game and scalped four wickets and conceding 29 runs in his spell of 10 overs. South Africa needed 9 runs in the final 6 balls and Damien Fleming was to bowl the over. The dream of Aussies seemed broken as Klusener struck back to back boundaries off Fleming reducing the deficit to 1 run needed in four balls.

As South Africa was staring towards the finals of the World Cup, they could not resist a single. Mark Waugh grabbed the ball and ran Allan Donald out and ending the game in a draw.

Australia advanced into the finals after finishing above South Africa in the Big Six table.

Shane Warne was adjudged the Man of the Match for dragging the Australian team to victory. Australians went on to win the World Cup finals and lift the coveted trophy.