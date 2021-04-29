IPL 2021- Rajasthan Royals donate $1 million to help India fight COVID-19

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have announced a contribution of ₹7.5 Crores to help India fight the second wave of COVID-19.

The team owners and team management of the Indian Premier League team contributed this amount to support the people impacted by the massive surge in cases.

"Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst.





"BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives – especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency "Oxygen for India" appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.

"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

"Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen," RR said in a release.

The Government of India on Wednesday recorded nearly 1.32 crore (13.2 million) registrations for coronavirus vaccination from May 1.

In the third phase of the vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the Covid pandemic.

"So we close Day 1 with 1.32 crore registrations on http://Cowin.gov.in. Kudos to Team CoWIN for building a truly scalable and robust platform. Handling more than 50000 API calls per second is mammoth!!," Aarogya Setu tweeted.