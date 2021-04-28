IPL 2021: AB de Villiers enters the 5,000 runs club; joins the elite list

AB De Villiers has joined the elite list of batsmen, who scored 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The list comprises of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many other stalwarts. Take a look:

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

However, it was the majestic AB de Villiers again as he whacked an unbeaten 75 off just 42 deliveries laced by five sixes and three boundaries to help RCB post 171-5. De Villiers’ knock includes a 23-run last over where he hammered Marcus Stoinis for fun. The South African, in the process, crossed the 5,000-run mark in IPL.

In between both the innings, Ahmedabad witnessed a dust storm which caused a brief delay.

