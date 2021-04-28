IPL 2021: AB de Villiers enters the 5,000 runs club; joins the elite list

However, it was the majestic AB de Villiers again as he whacked an unbeaten 75 off just 42 deliveries laced by five sixes and three boundaries to help RCB post 171-5. De Villiers’ knock includes a 23-run last over where he hammered Marcus Stoinis for fun. The South African, in the process, crossed the 5,000-run mark in IPL.
In between both the innings, Ahmedabad witnessed a dust storm which caused a brief delay.
(Photo courtesy: IPL)
(Photograph:Twitter)
David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Sunrisers skipper David Warner became the fastest man to score 5000 runs in the tournament history as he breached the mark in just 135 innings.
(Photo - IPL)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians skipper has Rohit Sharma breached the 5000 run mark in 187 innings. He currently has 5431 runs in the cash-rich league.
(Photograph:AFP)
Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)
Suresh Raina, also known as Mr. IPL, is one of the leading run-scorer in the league. he breached the mark in 173 innings.
(Photograph:PTI)
Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most experienced players in the Delhi Capitals set-up. He picked up his form where he left off last season. He currently the Orange Cap holder with 231 runs in four matches.
He breached the 5000-run mark last year within 168 innings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Virat Kohli is way ahead in the list. King Kohli took 157 innings to score 5,000 runs in the league. However, the RCB skipper achieved another milestone this season after he breached the 6,000-run mark in just 188 innings. He is the only player to do so.