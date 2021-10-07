IPL 2021, MI vs SRH, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Match 55 of the IPL 2021 will see the defending champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) face the bottom-lying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what will be the penultimate match of the league stage. While the MI franchise are very much on the verge of an early exit, the SRH camp will like to sign off on a high in what has been a disastrous campaign for the Orange Army.

For the unversed, MI can't qualify if SRH bat first. They need to beat the Hyderabad line-up by a whopping 171-run margin, or more, to topple Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and take the fourth spot. Hence, KKR look certain to take the fourth spot and already have one foot in the playoffs following a massive 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (October 7).

SRH achieved a much-needed win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game. They will fancy their chances of batting first and scoring a modest score, which has been the norm in the UAE leg, to later defend it versus the MI camp. MI's batting has been a huge letdown, hence, they may face the pressure versus a nothing-to-lose SRH franchise.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, October 8.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI vs SRH will be available on Hotstar.