IPL 2021: MI vs SRH- Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 55 of the IPL 2021 edition, on Friday evening (October 8). This will be the penultimate clash of the league stage as the competition heads to the playoffs.

Talking about the playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to enter the last four whereas Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are firm favourites to secure the fourth spot. They have very much qualified, after a whopping 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (October 7), but MI still have an improbable task ahead to topple KKR and take the fourth spot in the SRH face-off.

It all seems done and dusted but MI still have a chance. They need to beat SRH by a whopping 170-run margin, or more, to move past KKR in NRR whereas they will be eliminated if they bat second. Ahead of the clash, here's the stats, trivia and squad details for SRH vs MI clash:

Head to Head:

Not much separate both sides as MI lead SRH by a whisker in head-to-head tally (9-8).

Stats

For the unversed, both MI and SRH's struggles are evident from the fact that they are the only sides with scoring rate under nine between overs 16-20 overs this season. In addition, they have lost the most wickets during this end overs.

Trivia

In UAE, MI lead SRH 2-1 whereas both sides have never locked horns at the Abu Dhabi Stadium.

Squads:

SRH: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh