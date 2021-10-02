IPL 2021: MI vs DC - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to enter the top four when they take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no.46 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Saturday (October 2nd). Delhi Capitals are currently placed second on the points table and are one win away from securing their spot in the playoffs while MI are placed sixth with ten points from 11 matches.

Delhi Capitals were on a four-match winning streak before losing against Kolkata Knight Riders to miss out on securing a spot in the playoffs. Though they are only a win away from finishing inside the top four, DC have a tricky road ahead with games against Mumbai Indians, table-toppers Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians have endured a shambolic campaign in the UAE leg of the season so far. They lost their first three matches on the trot in UAE before managing a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings in their last outing to remain in the race for playoffs. A defeat tonight might all but end their hopes of finishing in the top four. Here is all you need to know about the blockbuster clash between DC and MI -

Head to head:

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in the last meeting between the two sides after suffering four defeats in four matches last season. When it comes to the head to head record between the two sides, MI have the edge with 16 wins in 29 matches.

Also Read: Jumping to increase social media followers: Gautam Gambhir slams R Ashwin's critics after Eoin Morgan controversy

Stats:

Surayakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's poor form this season has seen Mumbai Indians lose most wickets against spin in IPL 2021. Both Kishan and Suryakumar are terrific players of spin but have failed to fire so far this season. Mumbai Indians have the worst scoring rate against spin in IPL 2021.

Trivia:

In IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals had lost in all four meetings against the Rohit Sharma-led side, including the all-important final. However, Rishabh Pant led the side to their first win in five matches against MI in Chennai earlier this season. Amit Mishra was the wrecker-in-chief for DC with a four-wicket haul in the game.

Squads:



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh



Delhi Capitals: Steven Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Prithvi Shaw, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel

