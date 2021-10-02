IPL 2021: MI skipper Rohit Sharma 'disappointed' after DC loss, says team 'struggled' with batting this season

After losing to Delhi Capitals by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League 2021 contest on Saturday (October 2), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma accepted that the team has "struggled" with their batting this season.

For Delhi, Avesh Khan with a bowling figure of 3-15 and an unbeaten 33 by Shreyas Iyer helped DC beat defending champions. Now, Rohit's Mumbai have lost three of their four matches in the revived IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals restricted five-time champions Mumbai to 129-8, a total Delhi overhauled in 19.1 overs on a sluggish Sharjah pitch.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that. But I don't want to take anything away from the guys, we are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing."

"We just look to play the game we are known to, something's missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for, that is something that is missing in the UAE leg," he added.

"If your batters aren't going to post runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games," said Sharma.

Mumbai Indians need to win their remaining two games to have any chance of making the playoffs which will feature four teams fighting for a place in the final. "Hopefully, in the next two games, we can come out and play the way we are known for," said Sharma.

Delhi, who have already qualified for the play-offs after MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, now eye a top-two finish at the end of the league stage in the Twenty20 tournament.