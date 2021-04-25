IPL 2021- 'Looking at his body language': Virender Sehwag questions Sanju Samson's captaincy

Rajasthan Royals ended their losing streak after beating Kolkata Knight Riders, however, Virender Sehwag pointed out a major issue regarding Samson's captaincy.

According to the former Indian opener, Samson needs to display proactive body language on the field. "Looking at his body language, his teammates don't appear too happy with him being the captain. But this is a fact that if a player remains in his own and suddenly, he is made the captain, it takes him time to talk to players, mix with them. So that I feel is proving to be difficult for Sanju Samson," Sehwag said about the Rajasthan Royals captain in a video on Cricbuzz.

The outspoken cricketing stalwart listed out few things for Sanju Samson to improve. "When a bowler gets taken for runs, it is important to see how the captain responds. I have noticed this with Rishabh Pant that he goes and keeps his hands on the bowler's shoulders and goes 'It doesn't matter. You'll get hit for 40-50. But bowl according to your field'," added Sehwag.

"This helps the bowler retain his confidence in captain. Irrespective of what the result it, the captain should continue showing confidence of a bowler who is being taken for runs or even a batsman who isn't scoring runs."

In what comes as another blow to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, seam bowler Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia from the ongoing IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals took to social media platform Twitter to confirm the development as they said that Tye has flown back to Australia due to personal reasons while adding they will continue to offer him support.

“AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily” tweeted RR.