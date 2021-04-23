IPL 2021 - Kumar Sangakkara showers praises on Devdutt Padikkal for his 1st IPL Century

Rajasthan Royals, director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has adulated Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal for his breathtaking unbeaten century on Thursday.

Devdutt Padikkal crushed an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls as RCB wrecked RR by ten wickets in an IPL 2021 game in Mumbai. Gotten some information about his interpretation of Devdutt Padikkal's innings, Sangakkara said at a virtual press conference:

“It was an exceptional inning from Devdutt Padikkal. He batted really well. Played the shots that he knew he could play. He anticipated some of the deliveries that were going to be bowled, with the fieldset. I thought he showed a lot of maturities to bat through. Of course, he was batting with Virat Kohli. So there was a lot of conversation out there. A lot of talk about what to do and how to do it. It was very impressive.”

Talking about his own team, Kumar Sangakkara said he was dazzled with the manner in which Shivam Dube batted. The all-rounder top-scored for RR in the match, with 46 off 32. Applauding Shivam Dube, Kumar Sangakkara said:

"I thought Shivam Dube batted really well. He showed a lot of intensity and awareness. One of the things that he matches up well against is spin, and that is his real strength. Today, he showed that he has the ability to try and dominate the slow bowlers. He batted smartly. He got out a bit ahead of time, but the lower order fought really well after a top-order collapse. But we have got to learn and improve. Games can slip by quickly.”

Before the beginning of IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal had tried COVID-19 positive post he was tested negative and was permitted to join the group. The youngster, however, had to miss RCB's first match against Mumbai Indians.

Considering the array of feelings that he has experienced as of late, Devdutt Padikkal said:

“It’s been special. I could only await my turn. When I was down with COVID, all I was thinking of was to come here and play the first match. I couldn’t do that but was keen to contribute to the team’s win.”

On the wicket in Mumbai, Devdutt Padikkal added:

“The ball was coming on really well, and we got a good start. When you get into a partnership like that (with Virat Kohli), it helps, as runs come from both ends.”

