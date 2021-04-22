IPL 2021- Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli's masterclass extends unbeaten run for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal's power-hitting ton and Virat Kohli's masterclass helps Royal Challengers Bangalore extend their unbeaten run in the IPL 2021 after they beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in match 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals top order collapsed within the first seven overs. Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag tried reviving the innings. Dube smashed 46 runs in 32 balls.

Rahul Tewatia's brilliant cameo powered Rajasthan to a decent total of 177 runs by the end of the innings. Siraj and Harshal scalped three wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli came down to bat and dominated the Rajasthan Royals bowling lineup. The duo put up an unbeaten 181-run stand to beat Rajasthan Royals and go on top of the IPL table.

The partnership was the highest first-wicket partnership ever for RCB and it came on the 200th IPL match for the franchise.

Skipper Kohli became the first batsman to breach the 6,000 runs in IPL history after scoring a magnificent 72 runs in 47 balls.

IPL 100s by uncapped Indian players

120* Paul Valthaty KXIP v CSK 2011

114* Manish Pandey RCB v Deccan 2009

101*Devdutt Padikkal RCB v RR 2021