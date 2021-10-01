IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in a must-win clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday (October 01). KKR are currently placed fourth on the points table with ten points from eleven matches while PBKS are sixth with eight points in 11 games.

A defeat for either side will be a major jolt to their chances of making it to the playoffs this season. While KKR have enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the UAE leg of the season so far with three wins in their last four matches, PBKS have struggled for consistency once again and have managed a solitary win in their last three matches.

With a win against in-form Delhi Capitals in their last game, KKR will be heading into the clash on a confident note while Punjab Kings will be hoping to bounce back after facing a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last outing. KKR had won in the last meeting between the two sides in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Here is all you need to know about the KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2021 on Friday -

Head to head:

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 28 times in the Indian Premier League. PBKS enjoys a massive advantage over KKR with 19 wins and 9 defeats in those 28 meetings.

Stats: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul enjoys a decent record against KKR spinner Sunil Narine, who has 30 wickets to his name against Punjab Kings. The contest between the duo will be the key to their respective side's success in Friday's contest at the Dubai International Stadium.

Trivia:

Kolkata Knight Riders' 19 wins against Punjab Kings is the most they have attained against any side in the history of the Indian Premier League. It remains to be seen if KKR can make it 20 wins against Punjab Kings tonight.