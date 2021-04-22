IPL 2021- 'It's a matter of time': KKR skipper Eoin Morgan on being out of form

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Eoin Morgan has hit a bit of a rough patch as the Englishman has failed to perform for his team with the bat, however, he is optimistic and has no doubts he will rediscover his form soon and said that he is just waiting for something to click.

ALSO READ: RCB vs RR, IPL 2021: Wankhede pitch report, Mumbai weather and stats

"Everything is about the process. I'm going about things in an extremely positive way," Morgan told reporters after the loss.

"I've been here a long time now, obviously been here on international duty for a month pre-IPL, and I've been practising well.

"It's a matter of time before something comes together.

IN PICS: IPL 2021- Chennai Super Kings win a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders

Morgan has been struggling to score runs in the IPL 2021, the England captain has scores of seven, 29, seven, and two in the last four matches.

His team lost their third in four matches after suffering an 18-run loss against Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Kolkata witnessed a top order collapse against CSK, however, quickfire knocks from Russell, Karthik, and Cummins saved KKR from a crushing defeat.

"If you look at the position that we were in after the powerplay onwards and only falling 20 runs short, you don't have to be an optimist to think that we would have been in a really good position if we batted better at the top of the order," added England's World Cup-winning captain.

(Inputs from Agency)