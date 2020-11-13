IPL 2021: 'I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year'- Sanjay Bangar

India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that MS Dhoni might hand over his captaincy in the upcoming IPL season and represent Chennai Super Kings as a player.

In the recent episode of Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Sanjay Bangar and Irfan Pathan discussed Chennai's strategies for IPL 2021 so that they don't repeat the 2020 debacle.

Pathan was asked if he sees MS Dhoni preparing someone to take over the CSK captaincy and if he has any such player in mind. Being a CSK player in the past, Irfan said that he can't think of anyone at the moment. Former India player went on to say that Dhoni will return to IPL 2021 "better prepared with more emphasis on fitness."

Irfan said: "As of now, I am not getting any such player in my mind. The next year I am seeing that MS Dhoni will come, there is only a gap of few months between this season and the next season, which means he will come better prepared with more emphasis on fitness."

However, Bangar believed that Dhoni might hand over his captaincy to Faf du Plessis as he in the past handed his reigns of India team to Virat at the right time.

Bangar said: "As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that."

"So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis," Sanjay Bangar added.