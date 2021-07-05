IPL 2021: Franchises sweat over hotel accommodation as league clashes with Dubai Expo

With the rest of IPL 2021 SCHEDULED to occur in the UAE, franchises are at present concerned about obtaining lodgings. The second half of the tournament, scheduled between September 19 to October 15, will clash with Dubai Expo, which begins on October 1.

Because of demand, franchises are likewise careful about the ascent in costs of hotel bookings. The BCCI has likewise faced a huge setback as they are yet to give the IPL franchises the green sign to venture out to the UAE and finish their coordinations because of a restriction on departures from India to the UAE.

Addressing ANI, an IPL establishment official affirmed that they are hoping to close the arrangements through virtual meets.

"We are yet to get the go-ahead from the BCCI and it is understandable with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. What we do understand is that we will get clarity from the board on the plan ahead around July 15. After that, we could be free to travel."

"But looking at how the COVID-19 situation is always changing, we might look at video calls to complete the bookings. We need to keep in mind the Dubai Expo and how it might make it difficult to get bulk rooms with every passing day," the official said.

The franchises have likewise projected reservations on the bio-bubble thinking that individuals will go to the UAE from everywhere in the world because of the Dubai Expo.

"We have the Dubai Expo starting October 1. Getting hotel rooms that are isolated from the rest of the guests staying in a hotel can be a real challenge. It isn't the same as last time because the number of tourists coming to UAE last time was minimal as compared to what is expected for the Expo. The sooner we can close the deal, the better because once we have locked the rooms, we have to play the bubble which needs to be foolproof," the official added.

It will be intriguing to perceive how BCCI makes a safe bio-bubble subsequent to getting extreme reactions for a breach during the first half of IPL 2021.