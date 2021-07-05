Cricket: 'I was surprised to see Shubman Gill hid his injury', says former India wicket-keeper

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has raised several questions on the Indian cricket team's medical staff regarding Shubman Gill's reported injury due to which the young gun is set to miss an entire five-match Test series against England.

Karim, in the Khelneeti podcast with Nikhil Chopra, said that he was surprised to see Gill hide his injury despite travelling with the Indian unit for a long time.

“I was surprised to see Shubman Gill hid his injury. He has been travelling for a long time with the Indian team. Physios and other medical staff are tracking the fitness of the players. It’s very surprising in the first place, how it happened and why it didn’t come up earlier," Karim said.

According to Saba Karim, Mayank Agarwal is an ideal candidate to replace Shubman Gill for the opener's slot against England.

“Mayank should be given preference. We have been harsh towards Mayank. He was sidelined after just 2-3 failed innings,” Karim said.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have been successful, in terms of providing a solid start for the Indian cricket team. The duo have been opening since last December.

With Gill's injury, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are most likely to take the opening spot.

The five-match series against England will kick=off on August 4.