IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. The blockbuster clash will be staged at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah with both teams hoping to move a step closer to securing a spot in the final of the tournament.

Both RCB and KKR have had contrasting campaigns in IPL 2021 so far. While RCB have played consistent cricket so far and made it to the playoffs as the third-placed side with 18 points from 14 matches, KKR completed a dramatic turnaround in the UAE leg of the tournament to make it to the top four.

RCB have made it to their second successive playoffs this year and will be hoping to go the distance this time around as they continue their quest for a maiden IPL title. KKR headed to the UAE leg of the tournament with only two wins in their first seven games of the season but went on to script a stunning fightback as they won five matches out of seven in the UAE to secure a spot in the playoffs.

KKR youngsters Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi have showcased tremendous form in the UAE leg while RCB have ridden on the impressive performances of their bowlers and star batsmen like Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat, who shone in their last game against Delhi Capitals.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2021's Eliminator between KKR and RCB:

Head to head:

Kolkata Knight Riders have the better record when it comes to head-to-head numbers against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, there is not much to separate the two teams. KKR have won 15 while RCB have won 13 matches in 28 meetings between the two teams.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals why he quit RCB captaincy: Didn't want to be dishonest towards my responsibility

Stats:

RCB will have their hopes relying on the shoulders of Glenn Maxwell, who has slammed four consecutive fifties in their last four matches. With AB de Villiers yet to fire this season, RCB's chances will depend on Maxwell against KKR on Monday.

Trivia:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in the IPL playoffs. The last meeting between the two sides was a dramatic affair as RCB were bundled out of 92 runs and lost the game by 9 wickets. Kohli & Co. will be hoping to avoid another collapse on Monday.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep