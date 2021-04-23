IPL 2021 - Decoding Royal Challengers Bangalore's unbeaten run in the league

The Royal Challengers Bangalore demolition of Rajasthan Royals was their fourth sequential success in IPL 2021. They are additionally the solitary unbeaten team in the league, as they sit pretty on top of the standings, with eight points in their kitty.

Devdutt Padikkal had a noteworthy IPL crusade a year ago also, there were question marks over his strike rate against spinners in the center overs. Devdutt Padikkal, yesterday responded to all inquiries with some style as he was the champion entertainer for RCB in a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. He crushed an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls and included in a whole 181-run represent the principal wicket with skipper Virat Kohli (72 not out off 47).

Noteworthy contributions by RCB players in the last four matches

Virat Kohli has been a force to be reckoned with for RCB since the debut season of the Indian Premier League and has likewise been their captain since 2013. Since 2008, he has scored up five centuries, 40 fifties, and 6021 runs at an average of 38.35. He is presently the highest run-scorer in IPL history.

After years of misery in the IPL, Glenn Maxwell finally seems to be coming into his own at RCB. Promoted to No. 4 in the batting order ahead of the mercurial AB de Villiers, the Aussie all-rounder has shown both sides to his game this year.



Having been entrusted with batting at the extremely significant number 4 position, Glenn Maxwell has looked relaxed and has set aside an effort to get comfortable prior to releasing his collection of unconventional shots that bowlers dread. He has already amassed 176 runs IPL 2021, including putting in a Man of the Match performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Having retired from international cricket in 2018, AB de Villiers stays a crucial piece of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup, having played a crucial role in two out of their four successes in the IPL 2021. Ab De Villiers, a man who has been synonyms to the franchise RCB. He has dismantled the best of bowling attacks, has played some of the greatest innings that the sport has ever seen, and has given fans unbridled joy. The magic he carries in himself is evident from the alteration in the atmosphere of the stadium when he comes out to bat.

Harshal Patel's RCB residency has been upside down would be putting it mildly. He began his vocation with a bang, getting nine wickets in his debut season. Yet, he didn't get numerous odds in 2014 and played only three games in the entire season. It was in 2015 where he had his best mission, taking 17 IPL scalps at an economy of 7.48. However, the pacer couldn't back it up, by and by exiting favour as he played only four games in the following two seasons. He was acquired by the Delhi Capitals in 2018, however never genuinely settled at the outfit. In the wake of highlighting in only 12 games across three seasons, Harshal Patel is presently back with the team he began his IPL venture with.

Harshal Patel, who has arisen as the assigned death bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. The 30-year-old Haryana pacer began IPL 2021 with a bang, turning into the fist bowler to get a five-wicket pull against the powerful Mumbai Indians. He later stepped out to bat and hit the triumphant runs off the last chunk of the game to dominate Royal Challengers Bangalore the game. His stupendous presentation with the ball provoked Virat Kohli to propose Harshal Patel could be the solution to RCB's death bowling burdens. It is a major assertion to make, considering the establishment has longed for a reliable death bowler throughout recent years.



Shahbaz Ahmed is a bowling all-rounder from West Bengal. He made his IPL debut last year for the Virat Kohli-led side. In four IPL games, he has scored 16 runs at an average of 8. The 26-year-old has also picked up two wickets with his left-arm off-spin, averaging 29. Shahbaz Ahmed just played as a lower-order batsman in IPL 2020. This advancement appears to have originated from a quickfire 95 off 48 balls he scored in the team's intra-squad practice game before the league.

Mohammed Siraj's psychological durability and capacity to flourish in predicaments likely comes from his unassuming beginnings. He has been one of the best and economical bowler for RCB this season, enrolling figures of 3 for 27. He excused Jos Buttler and David Miller at the highest point of the innings and returned to take out Tewatia.

The shift from Chennai to Mumbai was relied upon to disrupt RCB's musicality. However, the way of their success just got more clinical.

