IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Preview: Battle for top spot intensifies as Delhi take on Bangalore

The Delhi Capitals will go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, April 27, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Delhi Capitals will head into the game on the rear of a Super Over prevail upon Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rishabh Pant kept his nerve as captain, with his choice to hand the ball to Axar Patel ending up being a masterstroke. The nearby success expanded DC's triumphant run and impelled them to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's unbeaten record, then again, reached a sudden conclusion on account of a clinical Chennai Super Kings side. Although, the Challengers will aim to get back on the winning track. This year they've had the option to track down a playing XI that plugs every one of the holes that existed already. The over-reliance on Virat Kohli and de Villiers isn't so distinct.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 to go ahead as scheduled, says Sourav Ganguly

Head to Head

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 15-10. Although, the Delhi Capitals didn't lose to RCB in both of their two games in IPL 2020.

The two teams played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai a year ago. The Capitals squashed the Royal Challengers by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium before beating them by six wickets at Sheik Zayed Stadium.

Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin reported his takeoff from their bio bubble. While they could incorporate Lalit Yadav as a substitution, Delhi will most likely miss the veteran spinner.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: With four overseas players left, Rajasthan Royals seek for player loans

They can likewise incorporate somebody like Ishant Sharma, given the surface in Ahmedabad suits the pacers more. Delhi Capitals will probably not roll out additional improvements to their side who has won three on the jog.

Delhi captain Rishan Pant has scored 319 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The middle-order collapse additionally featured RCB's batting inadequacies, with many proposing the franchise is playing one batsman less. It could incite Royal Challengers Bangalore to bring back Shahbaz Ahmed or Rajat Patidar, with Finn Allen and Mohammed Azharuddeen standing ready too.

A fit-again Daniel Sams could come instead of a drained Dan Christian as well.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the IPL matches among Bangalore and Delhi. The RCB captain has amassed 921 runs while playing for RCB against DC and the skipper would be aiming to go well today.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed/Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Dan Christian/Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

With another new wicket and new elements at play, the two teams will be anxious to get success and infuse more momentum into their mission. Considering something similar, a thriller could unfurl in Ahmedabad.