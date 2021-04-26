IPL 2021 to go ahead as scheduled, says Sourav Ganguly

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is expected to continue as per the schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday. Ganguly’s confirmation comes after some overseas players pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons and bio-bubble fatigue.

"So far, it's going on as scheduled," Ganguly told Sportstar on Monday.

Even start Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a break from the 14th edition of the tournament on Sunday, to be with his family battling the dreaded virus, whereas the likes of Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye – pulled out of the tournament as coronavirus cases continue to surge in India.

Tye said that he feared getting locked outside Australia as quarantine cases from India mount in his hometown Perth.

The report further states that some franchise officials have indicated that they will support if anyone wishes to pull out of the tournament in these unprecedented times.

"As of now, there is no communication in calling off the tournament, so we are planning everything to keep players motivated and safe. If any player wants to pull out due to family/personal reasons, we will do everything possible to help him," a franchise official told Sportstar.

India is recording over three lakh daily cases for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the massive surge, as the nation continues to fight back amid a shortage of oxygen and some essential medicines.

Earlier on Monday, KKR and Australia bowler Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to help India battle against the rise in COVID-19 cases. He has also urged his fellow IPL players to come forward and donate to the cause.