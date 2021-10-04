IPL 2021: DC vs CSK - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to cement their spot on the top of the points table when they lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. CSK and DC have already qualified for the playoffs this season and will be battling it out for the top spot on the table in Monday's clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings, who had missed out on the playoffs last season, sparked an amazing turnaround this year and became the first team to reach the playoffs in IPL 2021. They won their first four matches in a row in the UAE leg of the tournament to confirm a berth in the top four with 18 points.

However, CSK's unbeaten streak came to an in their last game as Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals stunned them by seven wickets. CSK will be looking to bounce back to winnings ways and remain on the top of the table against Delhi Capitals on Monday. Pant & Co. have also suffered only a solitary defeat so far in the UAE leg of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals had defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last meeting between the two sides, however, CSK have an edge when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. Both CSK and DC will be looking to confirm their spot in the top two with a win in Dubai on Monday. Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, here is a look at all you need to know about the CSK vs DC clash.

Head to head:

Delhi Capitals have won in the last three meetings between the two teams in IPL. However, with 15 wins in 23 meetings, CSK have dominated DC over the years. MS Dhoni & Co. will be eager to bring an end to DC's winning streak against them on Monday.

Stats:

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar might make his comeback against DC after missing the last game against RR. He will be the key for CSK to provide them a good start with the ball as Chahar has dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw as many as five times in just fifty balls in IPL.

Trivia:

CSK bowlers will have their task cut out against Shikhar Dhawan, who enjoys a formidable record against the Dhoni-led side. Dhawan has been the Man of the Match in the last two meetings between the two teams and will be hoping to continue his terrific run against the Men in Yellow on Sunday.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra



