IPL 2021: David Warner and Michael Slater address reports of engaging in brawl

The Australian members associated with IPL 2021 are currently in the Maldives after the suspension of the cash-rich T20 league due to a surge in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

However, The Daily Telegraph, on Saturday, had reported that Sunrisers' star David Warner and IPL commentator and former Aussie cricketer Michael Slater engaged in a brawl inside the Taj Coral Resort in the Maldives where the duo is staying.

ALSO READ: BCCI set to incur losses of over USD 217 million after IPL 2021 postponement

According to the reports, Warner and Slater, who are long-time friends, got into a heated argument that went out of hands. But, the pair addressed to these reports and said that there is no truth to it and that the two continue to be really close friends.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," Slater reportedly texted a senior journalist of the publication.

"There has been no drama. I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything. Nothing happened," read Warner's text as per The Daily Telegraph.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lose over INR 2000 crore (US$ 217 million) of the broadcast and sponsorship money from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across teams.

The BCCI was forced to postpone the IPL 2021 after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported among players and support staff from Ahmedabad and New Delhi in the last couple of days.