IPL 2021: CSK's Michael Hussey, L Balaji air-lifted to Chennai from Delhi

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach L Balaji have been airlifted from Delhi to Chennai, in an air ambulance, as they continue to recover from COVID-19.

Hussey and Balaji were among the non-playing staff to return positive for COVID-19 when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was indefinitely postponed on Thursday following multiple cases across teams.

"We decided to bring Hussey and Balaji to Chennai by an air ambulance as we have better contacts here and wanted to ensure better medical facilities in case of any need," the CSK official told PTI.

He further said the duo was "asymptomatic and doing fine." The CSK official said Hussey would have to wait for a COVID-19 negative report to be able to leave the country.

"Hussey has to wait and get a COVID negative report before he can leave India. We will make arrangements for a charter when it is safe for him to fly," the official added.

While Hussey will have to wait to get clearance to fly, rest of the Australian contingent participating in IPL 2021 left for the Maldives on Thursday and will now serve the waiting period before they can fly back to Australia.

The CSK official said that the franchise made arrangements for overseas players to leave by charter planes and also informed that the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni would leave for Ranchi in the afternoon after all his team members head for their respective bases.

The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended after four players -- SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra and KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubble.