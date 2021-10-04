IPL 2021, CSK vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Match 50 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the in-form MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the young Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday evening (October 4). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The pitches at Dubai have been batsmen-friendly and easy to bat on. However, the pitch may likely offer some movement for pacers initially. Teams would be wanting to chase at this venue. The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in the IPL. The first match was won by DC at Wankhede Stadium by 7 wickets.

Both CSK and DC have looked particularly great in this season and it hasn’t changed in the UAE leg as well. The match will be the battle among the best teams of IPL this season. Both the teams have won nine games out of 12. However, CSK has got an edge as its net-run rate is better than the Delhi franchise.

While CSK would be looking to avenge the loss of the earlier face-off in the season and bolster their top position, DC would also be wanting to emerge on top and confirm a top-two finish. Also, this will be an ideal chance for both the teams to test each other before the play-offs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been terrific this season, who made a century in his last match, and would want to contribute big once again. On the other hand, the CSK's middle-order would be looking to score some runs before the play-offs. DC will also hope for a much-better showing from their batters, who have struggled to bat freely or convert their starts in the previous few games. In the bowling department, both sides have variety and will be an even-contest.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs DC will be available on Hotstar.