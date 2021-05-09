IPL 2021: Bio-bubbles are 'very tiring', says Mustafizur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals pacer Mustafizur Rahman thinks that it's hard to continually bounce starting with one bio-secure bubble then onto the next. Mustafizur Rahman said on Saturday that living in quarantine is 'very tiring' and is deteriorating as the days pass by.

Mustafizur Rahman has been living in a bio-secure bubble for as far back as five months. He had quite recently a concise break from this way of life after the series against the West Indies this year. He is at present in isolation in the wake of getting back to Bangladesh following the deferment of IPL 2021.

The left-arm pacer regretted being limited to a solitary space for quite a long time. He likewise said the battles are something very similar while playing in the IPL and worldwide cricket.

''It is very tiring living continuously in the bio-bubble and it is getting difficult day-by-day it is all the same COVID-19 protocols, whether it is international cricket or IPL and it is difficult for everyone," Mustafizur Rahman told Cricbuzz.

"But there is nothing I can do. I was in a bio-secure bubble in India and I'm now doing quarantine here. We have not traveled like other passengers. After a member of one team was found positive, we were locked in one room for nearly five to six days. We later came in the plane that was rented for us,'' – he added.

Mustafizur Rahman should live inside a bio-secure bubble indeed during Bangladesh's ODI series against Sri Lanka, which starts on May 23. The Bangladesh Cricket Board made a frantic endeavour to organize an unwinding in the isolate conventions for him without much of any result.

Discussing his spell with the Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur Rahman said he was happy with his exhibition, which included 8 wickets across 7 games at an average of 28.00. He likewise hailed the RR head of cricket Kumar Sangakkara and his teammates for causing him to feel great during IPL 2021.

"The rhythm was very good and I was able to do whatever I wanted to. I tried my best on my part and now it is up to you to judge how I fared. RR had given me a priority and I am happy that they gave me the chance to bowl with the new ball. I tried my best to meet their expectations," - he said.

"I knew Sangakkara from my Dhaka Dynamites days and I knew what he expects from me. Everyone else helped me to be comfortable in the dressing room," – he added.

