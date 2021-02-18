IPL 2021 Auction: Complete list of sold and unsold players

While South African all-rounder Chris Morris shattered the record of being the most expensive player in an IPL auction, the likes of Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson Krishnappa Gowtham lit the stage up as franchises got involved in intense bidding wars in a bid to bolster their squads ahead of IPL 2021. After the end of mini-auction for IPL 2021, let us take a look at the full list of sold and unsold players: 

As many as 130 players, out of 298, went under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, which was held in Chennai on Thursday. While South African all-rounder Chris Morris shattered the record of being the most expensive player in an IPL auction, the likes of Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson Krishnappa Gowtham lit the stage up as franchises got involved in intense bidding wars in a bid to bolster their squads ahead of IPL 2021.  

After the end of mini-auction for IPL 2021, let us take a look at the full list of sold and unsold players: 

Here is the full list of players at IPL Auction 2021:

  • Karun Nair - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹50 lakh
  • Alex Hales - Unsold
  • Jason Roy - Unsold
  • Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - ₹2.2 Crore
  • Evin Lewis - Unsold
  • Aaron Finch - Unsold
  • Hanuma Vihari - Unsold
  • Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹14.25 crore
  • Kedar Jadhav - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹2 crore
  • Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹3.2 Crore
  • Moeen Ali - Chennai Super Kings - ₹7 crore
  • Shivam Dube - Rajasthan Royals - ₹4.4 crore
  • Chris Morris - Rajasthan Royals - ₹16.25 crore
  • Dawid Malan - Punjab Kings - ₹1.5 crore
  • Glenn Phillips - Unsold
  • Alex Carey - Unsold
  • Sam Billings - Delhi Capitals - ₹2 crore
  • Kusal Perera - Unsold
  • Adam Milne - Mumbai Indians - ₹3.2 crore
  • Mustafizur Rahman - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1 crore
  • Jhye Richardson - Punjab Kings - ₹14 crore
  • Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians - ₹5 crore
  • Sheldon Cotrell - Unsold
  • Umesh Yadav - Delhi Capitals - ₹1 crore
  • Adil Rashid - Unsold
  • Rahul Sharma - Unsold
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1.5 crore
  • Harbhajan Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹2 crore
  • Ish Sodhi - Unsold
  • Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - ₹2.4 crore
  • Qais Ahmad - Unsold
  • Himanshu Rana - Unsold
  • C Hari Nishaanth - Unsold
  • Sachin Baby - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
  • Rahul Gahlaut - Unsold
  • Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
  • Himmat Singh - Unsold
  • Vishnu Solanki - Unsold
  • Atit Sheth - Unsold
  • Ripal Patel - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
  • Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - ₹5.25 crore
  • Ayush Badoni - Unsold
  • Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh
  • Vivek Singh - Unsold
  • K Gowtham - Chennai Super Kings - ₹9.25 crore
  • Vishnu Vinod - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
  • Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh
  • Kedar Devdhar - Unsold
  • Mohammed Azharuddeen - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
  • Avi Barot - Unsold
  • Mujtaba Yousuf - Unsold
  •  Ankit Rajpoot - Unsold
  • Lukman Meriwala - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
  • Chetan Sakariya - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1.2 crore
  • Kuldeep Sen - Unsold
  • Riley Meredith - Punjab Kings - ₹8 crore
  • Tushar Deshpande - Unsold
  • M Siddharth - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
  • Karanveer Singh - Unsold
  • Jagadeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹30 lakh
  • KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh
  • Sandeep Lamichhane - Unsold
  • Midhun Sudhesan - Unsold
  • Tejas Baroka - Unsold
  • Rovman Powell - Unsold
  • Shaun Marsh - Unsold
  • Corey Anderson - Unsold
  • Devon Conway - Unsold
  • Darren Bravo - Unsold
  • Rassie van der Dussen - Unsold
  • Cheteshwar Pujara - Chennai Super Kings - ₹50 lakh
  • Martin Guptill - Unsold
  • Pawan Negi - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹50 lakh
  • Kyle Jamieson - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹15 crore
  • Ben Cutting - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹75 lakh
  • Tom Curran - Delhi Capitals - ₹5.25 crore
  • Gurkeerat Singh - Unsold
  • Marnus Labuschagne - Unsold
  • Moises Henriques - Punjab Kings - ₹4.2 crore
  • Varun Aaron - Unsold
  • Oshane Thomas - Unsold
  • Mohit Sharma - Unsold
  • Billy Stanlake - Unsold
  • Mitchell McClenaghan - Unsold
  • Jason Behrendorff - Unsold
  • Naveen Ul Haq - Unsold
  • Karan Sharma - Unsold
  • Utkarsh Singh - Punjab Kings - ₹20 lakh
  • KL Shrijith - Unsold
  • Jalaj Saxena - Punjab Kings - ₹30 lakh
  • Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh
  • Ben Dwarshuis - Unsold
  • G Periyasamy - Unsold
  • Fabian Allen - Punjab Kings - ₹75 lakh
  • Daniel Christian - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹4.8 crore
  • Liam Livingstone - Rajasthan Royals - ₹75 lakh
  • Thisara Perera - Unsold
  • Ben McDermott - Unsold
  • Matthew Wade - Unsold
  • Sean Abbott - Unsold
  • Siddhesh Lad - Unsold
  • Tejinder Dhillon - Unsold
  • Prerak Mankad - Unsold
  • Suyash Prabhudessai - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
  • KS Bharat - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
  • Josh Inglis - Unsold
  • M Harisankar Reddy - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh
  • Simarjeet Singh - Unsold
  • Kuldip Yadav - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh
  • Scott Kuggeleijn - Unsold
  • James Neesham - Mumbai Indians - ₹50 lakh
  • Wayne Parnell - Unsold
  • Reece Topley - Unsold
  • Chris Green - Unsold
  • Isuru Udana - Unsold
  • George Linde - Unsold
  • Chaitanya Bishnoi - Unsold
  • Yudhvir Charak - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh
  • Ajay Dev Goud - Unsold
  • K Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh
  • Jack Wildermuth - Unsold
  • Harsh Tyagi - Unsold
  • Gerald Coetzee - Unsold
  • Tim David - Unsold
  • Marco Jansen - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh
  • Pratyush Singh - Unsold
  • Saurabh Kumar - Punjab Kings - ₹20 lakh
  • C Hari Nishanth - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh
  • Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh
  • Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh

