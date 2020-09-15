IPL 2020: What will be the biggest challenge in UAE? Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult explains

Trent Boult will have big responsibilities on his shoulder in the absence of veteran Lasith Malinga as the Kiwi speedster is all set to take to the field for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While Malinga is a massive loss to Mumbai Indians, Boult’s inclusion will come as a relief for the Rohit Sharma-led franchise, who will look to defend the IPL trophy with an extremely strong team on paper.

This will be the first time Boult will take to the field for Mumbai Indians and the left-arm pacer explained what could be the biggest challenge for players in the UAE. Boult even explained what it is the difference between playing for and against a side like Mumbai Indians.

“I have played for a couple of other franchises but I am obviously excited to be a part of the Mumbai Indians family. Speaking from experience I have played against them a few times. The big challenge that you face when you come up against this side is that they have always been very intimidating. So it’s nice to be on the other end of it and be part of such a cool group,” Boult told MI TV.

Talking about challenges in UAE conditions, Boult said: “The biggest challenge has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of the dessert. I come from a very small country New Zealand which is about 7 or 9 degrees at the moment.

“I have played cricket here. I know conditions can change very drastically. But I am hoping for good wickets,” Boult added.

Boult was roped in by Mumbai Indians after a trade-off with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 auction in December last year.