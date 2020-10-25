IPL 2020: Virat's Royal Challengers take on Dhoni's Super Kings

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 44th match in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown a good display of cricket this year after winning 7 matches out of 10 and are in the third position in the IPL points table. RCB's bowling performance has been the real match-winner for the franchise this year. Virat Kohli has been in good form. But the openers (Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch) have failed to give a good start for Bangalore. Siraj's bowling performance in the last match against KKR makes him a very valuable asset for the team.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, has been woeful this IPL season. They sit on the bottom of the table with 8 losses and just 3 wins. MS Dhoni and Co. have failed to prove a point with both bat and ball. Their previous match (against Mumbai Indians) was the biggest defeat in IPL history after MI beat them by 10 wickets. Technically, Chennai is out of competition as they won't qualify for the play-offs.

Probable XI:

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi/Mitchell Santner