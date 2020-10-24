IPL 2020: Rana and Chakravarthy shine as Kolkata register thumping victory against Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in the 42nd match of IPL 2020 on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and still are in the race for the play-offs.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a bad start as they were down to 42/3 within 8 overs. However, the quick 115-partnership between Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana powered KKR to 194/6 by the end of 20 overs. The total was very competitive for a bowling-friendly venue like Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, were off to a bad start as the openers fell within first 3 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to revive DC with a 63-run partnership, but Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul helped KKR beat the dominant Capitals by 59 runs. Pat Cummins scalped three wickets, including the openers, for the Knight Riders. This is Delhi's second-consecutive defeat.

With this win, Kolkata remains in the fourth in the IPL points table with 12 points, whereas, Delhi Capitals stay on second with 14 points in the pocket.

Varun Chakravarthy was adjudged the Player of the Match for scalping 5 wickets.