IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Streaming: How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The match will be played in Abu Dhabi which has been a low scoring venue, so even a 170+ score will be defendable.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 6).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match at WION.