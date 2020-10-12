IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Preview, stats, players to watch out for

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 28th match of IPL 2020.

Both teams face each other after winning their recent matches, they will want to keep up the momentum and stay on the top four positions.

Royal Challengers have had a great IPL season after their skipper Virat Kohli has found his form in the tournament. Royal Challengers have one of the best bowling units in this year's Indian Premier League. However, forms of Finch and AB de Villiers has seen a drop. But they can make a comeback on a ground like Sharjah (it is a high-scoring venue). Yuzvendra Chahal has been in sublime form, he will play a crucial role. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are both hard-hitters and will be crucial with the bat.

Kolkata, on the other hand, have been lucky in the past two matches against CSK and KXIP as they pulled the match in their favour at the very last moment. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been in good touch with the bat and his captaincy during crucial moments has earned him a lot of praise recently. Narine has been good with the ball, but not with the bat. But short boundaries in Sharjah might offer the West Indian a chance to get back in good touch. Russell's availability is in doubt after being struck with an injury during KXIP match.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.

Probable XI

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c&wk), Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy