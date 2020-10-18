IPL 2020: Kiwi's Tim Seifert to join KKR as a replacement for injured Ali Khan

New Zealand's wicketkeeper and batsman Tim Seifert will be replacing USA's paceman Ali Khan, who was injured at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert has been roped in as a replacement for USA fast bowler Khan, whose maiden stint at the lucrative league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

As per the report, Seifert's team, Northern Districts, had "confirmed," that the cricketer "was another absentee" (for the upcoming Plunket Shield).

Ali Khan had become the first American to be a part of the Indian Premier League after he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he was ruled out of the tournament after being struck by an injury on October 7. Khan was signed as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

Ali was also a part of KKR's sister club Trinbago Knight Riders, who went on to win the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. He scalped eight wickets in the tournament.