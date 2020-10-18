David Warner fastest to enter the 5,000 runs club in IPL; joins the elite list

Sunrisers skipper David Warner has broken a major IPL record. The Aussie batsman became the fastest man to score 5000 runs in the tournament. Let's take a look at the list of elite batsmen who have scored 5,000 runs tournament:

David Warner

David Warner has broken Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli's record as the SRH skipper has got to the 5000-run club in only his 135th innings. He achieved this feat in the match against KKR on Sunday. He is also the first overseas batsman to do so.

(Photograph:AFP)