David Warner fastest to enter the 5,000 runs club in IPL; joins the elite list
Sunrisers skipper David Warner has broken a major IPL record. The Aussie batsman became the fastest man to score 5000 runs in the tournament. Let's take a look at the list of elite batsmen who have scored 5,000 runs tournament:
David Warner
David Warner has broken Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli's record as the SRH skipper has got to the 5000-run club in only his 135th innings. He achieved this feat in the match against KKR on Sunday. He is also the first overseas batsman to do so.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was the fastest to 5,000 runs before the Australian. He achieved this feat in 157th innings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians skipper has Rohit Sharma has 5149 runs in 196 matches.
(Photograph:AFP)
Suresh Raina
Chennai's Suresh Raina is the second highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League. He was among the first ones to enter the list. Raina has scored 5468 runs in 183 matches. He is not playing the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.