IPL 2020 for 5 weeks as warm-up for T20 World Cup? Michael Vaughan comes up with interesting suggestion

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday came up with a suggestion in regards to the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as he said that a five-week tournament could be held in September-October including all overseas and domestic players. Vaughan suggested that IPL 2020 could be played as a warm-up for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October 2020.

Vaughan took to social media platform to lay out his suggestion as the former English cricketer said IPL is such an important tournament as it affects cricket’s economy not just in India but globally while adding the tournament could be played for five weeks if travel restrictions are cleared out by then.

“My thoughts on the IPL .. as it’s such an important tournament for the games economy globally not just in India .. I would play a 5 week tournament Sept/Oct including all players as a warm up for the T20 WC .. that’s if we are clear to travel by then .. Thoughts? #Stayhome,” Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

The 13th edition of IPL was earlier scheduled to be held on March 29 but was suspended until April 15 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. While the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was aborted mid-way, other bilateral series (worldwide) and tournaments like Pakistan Super League were also postponed.

Eventually, the Indian government decided to put a hold on domestic and international air travel with the country going under a 21-day lockdown period to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

With the number of positive cases rapidly rising in India, the BCCI is looking for an alternate window later in 2020 given there’s a free window if Asia Cup 2020 is postponed or scrapped for the season.

In India, the total number of positive cases has rapidly risen to 2,069, as of Thursday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the death toll now at 53.