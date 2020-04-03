Cricket: New Zealand June-July tours in doubt due to coronavirus

The Black Caps chief David White has said that the New Zealand June-July tours of Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and West Indies are "unlikely" to take place due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Kiwi tour to Bangladesh in August is also difficult to happen.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all the sporting seasons across the globe to come to halt.

White said: "Given the bigger picture and the terrible toll Covid19 is taking worldwide we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good."

"With the lockdown now in full force we're mindful of the difficulties facing our cricket community, particularly in view of the suspension of trust funding.

"Our current focus is very much on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket in New Zealand."

Kiwi women were supposed to play in the Sri Lanka tour later this month. But the tour has been cancelled.

Cricket across the globe has been affected due to the virus. Money-rich Indian Premier League has been on hold due to the pandemic and is on verge of cancellation.

A source within the cricket governing body said the board cannot take a definite call unless the situation clears out while adding it might become really confusing if the BCCI takes a call now and situation changes around April 15.