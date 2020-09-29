IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Preview, stats and players to watch out for

Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Capitals are yet to lose a match in IPL 2020, whereas, Sunrisers are yet to win one. However, Iyer and Co. will aim a hattrick of wins tonight.

Stats

DC and SRH have clashed 15 times in Indian Premier League. Out of which Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 9-6. In terms of the last five matches, Warner's orange army has defeated the Capitals three times. Last time these two teams met in UAE was back in 2014 when Sunrisers Hyderabad (184/1 in 20 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (180/4 in 20 overs) by four runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sharjah has been a high scoring venue this year due to its short boundaries. Last game played here was between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. RR chased down 223 runs set by KXIP with three balls to spare.

Players to watch out for

Players to watch out in SRH will be Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Manish Pandey as their aggression might help Sunrisers to a very good total tonight.

For the Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis to be crucial for the team. Kagiso Rabada has been lethal with the ball and will be looking to trouble SRH batsmen tonight.

The game is expected to be a high scoring thriller and looking at the past records the game might as well have a close finish.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma