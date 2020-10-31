IPL 2020, DC vs MI Preview: Winner to take playoff qualification spot

Delhi Capitals are set to take on Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both DC and MI are fighting for the top 2 spots in the playoff race and ahead of the match, both the teams are placed in the table with 14 points each.

However, due to the tightly-contested IPL 2020, neither of DC nor MI have secured their playoff spot yet. After the match, the qualification scenario will be clearer for the winning team. Win the match and secure the playoff spot, the situation is clear for both MI and DC.

The Dubai pitch has somewhat slowed down in the second phase of IPL 2020 and not many runs are expected from the match. But given the firepower in both DC and MI’s batting line-up, any score is possible if the batters get going in the afternoon match in Dubai.

DC vs MI: Head-to-head stats

Talking about head-to-head clashes between DC and MI, Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches with Mumbai Indians having a slight edge with 13 wins. However, in the UAE both the teams have come victorious against each other once. In the last five matches, Delhi Capitals have won three matches while Mumbai Indians have managed to win the other two.

DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi Capitals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav