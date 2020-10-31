IPL 2020: David Warner's Sunrisers take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers for a playoff spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be a crucial clash to determine the play-off positions in the league.

Also read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals peaking at the right time, reckons captain Steve Smith

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a good run in this year's Indian Premier League. RCB sit on the second spot in the points table and are just one win away from a confirmed play-off spot. Virat and Co. were beaten by Mumbai Indians recently and will want to get back to winning ways.

This a must-win fixture for the Sunrisers to stay in the race for play-offs. If they win this match, they will dethrone Punjab from the fourth position and will be on the fourth spot due to better NRR. Sunrisers have had an inconsistent run in this year's IPL. They are second-last in the points table with 5 wins and 7 losses.

Probable XI:

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan