IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Preview: Can Kolkata bounce back strong in playoff race?

Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. While CSK are officially out of IPL 2020, the match is of extreme importance for KKR as they are still in a close fight for the playoff race.

KKR, fifth in the IPL 2020 table, are equal on points with Kings XI Punjab, who are sitting at the fourth spot due to better net run-rate. While KKRs’ NRR is one of the worst in IPL 2020, they would be eyeing to win their remaining two games while hoping KXIP and other contenders lose at least one of their games.

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head stats

Talking about head-to-head statistics of matches between CSK and KKR, Chennai Super Kings have an advantage with 13 wins as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders’ 8. However, KKR had earlier defeated CSK in IPL 2020 where the franchise, under former captain Dinesh Karthik, made a sensational comeback to choke the Super Kings during their chase and seal the match by 10 runs.

Given the conditions in Dubai, a score of 170 is deemed as competitive and the team winning the toss could opt to bat first and put a total on the board without additional pressure.

CSK vs KKR - IPL 2020, Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood