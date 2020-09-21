IPL 2020: CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad joins team after ending quarantine

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday joined his squad after ending his quarantine, as per team's announcement.

Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to share this news. It said: "The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu". It posted a photo of the batsman during the training session.

Gaikwad was among the two players tested positive for coronavirus in the CSK camp with the other player being Deepak Chahar, who has tested negative for the virus and started training with the rest of Super Kings squad.

He was in quarantine as he was yet to test negative for COVID-19 after 13-14 days in self-isolation. The young batsman wasn’t been allowed to join the franchise’s bio-secure bubble in the team hotel.

Ruturaj is being seen as an ideal replacement for Suresh Raina, who returned to India citing personal reasons. However, with the latest development, Ambati Rayudu is likely to bat at no. three.

The young batsman is heading to the IPL on the back of a cracking domestic season and many experts have backed him to take the throne forward from Raina.

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, made a winning start in the league as they secured a five-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the league.