IPL 2020: Ahead of MI vs CSK opener, #WelcomeBackDhoni trends on Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings is less than 24 hours away. After over a year, MS Dhoni will be taking to the field in the match against Mumbai Indians and fans are already looking forward to witnessing former Indian skipper back in action again.

#WelcomeBackDhoni started to trend on social media platform Twitter as fans posted stats, photos, videos of Dhoni with more than 50,000 tweets. There has been lot of talks surrounding Dhoni’s comeback on field, more so ever after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. While fans may not witness ‘Thala’ in action from stadiums, they will be tuning in on their televisions to catch a glimpse of the wicket-keeper batsman.

Here's how #WelcomeBackDhoni trended on Twitter:

Most runs in last 4 overs

Most runs in the last over

Most wins as Captain

Most dismissals as Keeper

Most runs as Captain

Most MOM as Captain

Most not outs as Batsman

Most sixes by an Indian

Most MOM by an Indian

Highest average by Indian player#WelcomeBackDhoni | @MSDhoni — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 18, 2020 ×

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians, heaped praise on Dhoni as he said: “It has been no different. He’s very fit and mentally he’s been very engaged and determined. In some ways the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go,” Fleming told CSK’s official website.

Also termed as ‘El Clasico’ cricket, CSK vs MI will be the perfect season opener for IPL 2020. Talking about the match, Fleming said, the encounter always adds extra excitement and pressure.

“The first game is always full of anxiety, nerves and excitement, and CSK-MI has added extra excitement and pressure and we enjoy that. We’ve earned the right to play the first game by playing well last year, and given the way the final finished last year, it’s nice to have another crack at MI. They are a very good side and it gives you a good gauge as to how the pre-season has gone and the areas that need improvement. You get a good idea after the first game as to where your team is sitting,” Fleming said.

CSK will be without the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who opted out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

