INDvsNZ: When and where to watch India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI match?

Mithali Raj-led Indian team will face New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI on Thursday (February 24). So far, the visitors have been winless in their tour Down Under ahead of the forthcoming ODI World Cup. Thus, Mithali & Co. will be eager to sign off on a high and prevent a series whitewash prior to the mega event.

The Indian women's team have looked good in patches, however, they have failed to keep up the momentum throughout a single game and are starring on the brink of a 5-0 scoreline. In the rain-marred fourth and penultimate ODI, India invited the hosts to bat first in a 20-over aside contest. Chasing 192, India were all-out for 128 to lose by 63 runs.

Thus, the fifth and final ODI will give the Indian eves another chance to revamp and put up a good show before the focus shifts to the World Cup. Meanwhile, the White Ferns will aim to go for the kill and also test some other players who have not appeared in the first four games.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI match taking place?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI is set to take place on February 24, 2022.

Where is the India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI taking place?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI will take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

At what time is the India women vs New Zealand women 5th ODI taking place?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI will commence at 3:30 AM IST.

ALSO READ | Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen star as New Zealand crush India by 63 runs, take 4-0 lead

How to watch India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI live on TV?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI will not be telecasted live on TV.

How to watch India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI live streaming?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI will be on the Amazon Prime Video application.