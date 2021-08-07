INDvsENG, 1st Test: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and England's James Anderson engaged in heated altercation - watch

During the third day of the 1st Test match between India and England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, an incident between Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and England's James Anderson happened that has grabbed eyeballs. During the second session, the England team was trying to get the final wicket that became a bit frustrating for them as the last-wicket stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj accumulated some crucial runs.

In the 84th over, when Anderson was bowling, he said a few words to Siraj. Soon after that, Siraj said something in return and the video of that heated altercation went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | Cricket - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jasprit Bumrah's six at Trent Bridge - WATCH

For India, Siraj scored seven and Bumrah scored 28 to build a 33-run partnership for the last wicket to push team India's lead to 95. England's Ollie Robinson, who claimed a five-wicket haul, broke the partnership. With the help of Indian opener KL Rahul's 84 runs, India scored 278 runs in their first innings.

ALSO READ: Cricket - Patient KL Rahul takes India ahead of England

James Anderson also became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after surpassing Anil Kumble. It took Jimmy Anderson 162 Test matches to get past Kumble, who scalped 619 wickets in 132 Tests. James Anderson is now the third-highest wicket-taker after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian icon Shane Warne.