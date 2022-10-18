Individual records have no value in big tournaments: Gautam Gambhir's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of T20 WC

Virat Kohli's form with the willow will be crucial for the Indian team if they are to fancy their chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Kohli has a terrific record in the shortest format when it comes to playing in Australia and has mastered the conditions down under, over the years.

The senior India batter has 451 runs to his name in 11 T20Is in Australia at a brilliant average of 64.42, including five fifties. Kohli has the most runs by a visiting batter in Australia in T20Is and will be aiming to add to his tally in the T20 World Cup this year.

Ahead of the start of India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022, former India opener Gautam Gambhir aimed a jibe at Kohli and advised the senior India batter to focus on winning matches for his team rather than his individual records. Gambhir's comments came on Star Sports after Kohli's impressive numbers in Australia were highlighted during a show.

The presenter asked Gambhir with what mindset should Kohli approach the T20 World Cup after lauding him for his numbers in Australia. Gambhir came up with a straightforward response and said any batter should focus on scoring runs for the team.

The former India cricketer, who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, said individual records are of no value in big tournaments like the World Cup and Kohli should look at playing impactful knocks rather than focusing on notching up fifties and centuries.

“Go with the mindset of scoring runs, what else can there be? The role of a batter is to make runs, the role of the bowler is take wickets. Make runs that help your team. Don't look at scoring 50s and 100s, score 30-40 runs at an impact which can help your team reach 170-180. If you are chasing, bat in a manner where you can relieve the lower middle-order of pressure.," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"In these tournaments, individual records should be left at home. If you are going to Australia, pack these records in India. Individual records are of no value in these tournaments.

"Winning the World Cup is important. If you make 200 runs and your team wins the world cup that is your legacy. If you make 500 runs and the team does not qualify, those runs only go in your individual record. If the whole team faces criticism, you are part of it as well," added the former India opener.

Kohli made a brilliant comeback in the Asia Cup earlier this year where he finished as the second-highest run-getter and has since enjoyed a prolific run with the bat. He will be looking to continue his purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23.