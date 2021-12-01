India’s tour of South Africa on as of now, we have time to decide, reveals BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

The world is once again under Covid-10 threat. While the pandemic was still far from over, the new Covid variant -- named Omicron -- has once again caused panic worldwide. The normalcy which was restored in many parts might again be curtailed as the threat from the new variant is being closely monitored.

Hence, it might also affect India's tour of South Africa, which is set to commence from December 17. Plenty of cricketing action has already been severely impacted due to the Omicron threat. Thus, Team India's forthcoming tour to the African nation, which has already reported Covid cases due to the Omicron variant, might also be rescheduled. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tour is on as of now.

"The tour is on as things stand till now. We still have time to decide. The first Test is scheduled for December 17. We will ponder about it," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event.' He added, "Players' security and health has always been BCCI's first priority, we will do everything possible for this. We will see what happens in the days to come."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli-led India are scheduled to leave for South Africa immediately after the conclusion of the two-match Test series versus New Zealand at home. As per the schedule, they will play three Tests, equal number of ODIs and four T20Is in the rainbow nation, from December 17-January 26.

India's last tour of SA had taken place in early 2018, when they had played three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.