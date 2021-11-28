Sports schedules go haywire due to Omicron Covid variant: What's cancelled, what's postponed

The International Cricket Council on Saturday (November 27) confirmed that the 2022 Women's World Cup qualifying tournament has been called off due to travel restrictions imposed after the detection of Omicron Covid variant in South Africa. Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies qualified for the World Cup by the virtue of their rankings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Netherlands vs South Africa ODI series postponed
The remaining two ODIs of the three-match series between Netherlands and South Africa were postponed on Saturday over growing concerns due to the Omicron COVID variant. The first ODI of the series was played on Friday before the decision came on Saturday after a discussion between Cricket South Africa and the Dutch cricket board.
(Photograph:AFP)
United Rugby Championship matches postponed
The United Rugby Championship matches which were scheduled to be hosted in South Africa were postponed on Friday in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The teams which were in South Africa to play the matched have all returned home after the postponement of the fixtures.
(Photograph:AFP)
Alfred Dunhill Championship cancelled
The Alfred Dunhill Championship golf tournament which was scheduled to be played in South Africa from December 09 to 12 has been cancelled due to the travel restrictions imposed in the country amid rise in cases of COVID-19.
(Photograph:AFP)
Joburg Open reduced to 54-hole event
A number of top golfers had withdrawn from the Joburg Open after the even was reduced to 54 holes in order to "help non-South African resident players, caddies and tournament support staff return to their home countries." However, the tournament was decided after 36 holes due to bad weather as South Africa's Thriston Lawrence won the trophy.